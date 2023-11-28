Matthew Perry’s family shed new light on foundation set up in actor’s name

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of the late Friends star Matthew Perry have said that the foundation they have set up in the actor’s name will honour Perry’s legacy.

The Emmy-nominated star often spoke frankly about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, which grew worse under the “white-hot flame of fame” that occurred when he shot to global recognition as the sarcastic Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom.

Perry, who had dealt with drug and alcohol addiction during his life, was planning to establish a foundation for those dealing with substance abuse. However, after Perry’s unexpected death on 28 October, aged 54, his loved ones decided to honour his goal.

In an interview with People magazine, Perry’s family said it is “important” to them to honour the late actor’s legacy in helping others deal with addiction.

Perry’s stepfather, Keith Morrison, also encouraged fans to donate to the foundation on Monday evening ahead of Giving Tuesday, – a day that some people use to dedicate their efforts towards charitable causes on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the United States.

"This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch,” Morrison wrote on Twitter/X. “But this year is different. And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful. https://matthewperryfoundation.org.”

The foundation’s website, which is now accepting donations, currently features a black-and-white photo of the late actor alongside an inspiring quote about his desire to help others.

“When I die, I don’t want Friends to be the first thing that’s mentioned,” reads the quote placed on the website. “I want helping others to be the first thing that’s mentioned. And I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that.”

Matthew Perry’s stepfather Keith Morrison encouraged fans to donate to the foundation for Giving Tuesday (PA Archive)

Last year, while promoting his book Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the actor admitted that he hoped he would be remembered for his outreach work, rather than his time on the hit sitcom.

“I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in my life but the best thing about me, bar none, is that if an alcoholic or drug addict comes up to me and says, ‘Will you help me?’ I will always say ‘Yes, I know how to do that. I will do that for you, even if I can’t always do it for myself.’ So I do that, whenever I can. In groups, or one on one,” Perry told podcast host Tom Power.

In his book, Perry recalled drinking heavily through the first two seasons of Friends, although he said he was never drunk or high on set, and then becoming addicted to the opiate pain medication Vicodin after a jet ski accident while filming Fools Rush In with Salma Hayek in 1996.

By the end of the 10th series of Friends, Perry became “entrenched in a lot of trouble”, he revealed years later.

Perry was laid to rest at a Los Angeles cemetery on 3 November in a service attended by his relatives including his father and stepfather as well as the actors who he starred in Friends with for 10 seasons: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Perry alongside his co-stars in a promotional image for the hit sitcom (Getty Images)

Aniston, who played Rachel Green on the ultra-popular NBC sitcom, has since shared a message about Perry on Instagram, around the same time her co-star David Schwimmer also shared a heartfelt tribute.

“Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain,” she wrote. “I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘could you BE any crazier?’” she concluded. “Rest little brother. You always made my day…”

On 30 October, the show’s lead stars released a joint statement asking for time to “process this unfathomable loss”.

They wrote: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

If you or someone you know is suffering from alcohol addiction, you can confidentially call the national alcohol helpline Drinkline on 0300 123 1110 or visit the NHS website here for information about the programmes available to you.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here. In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.