Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Matthew Stafford’s spouse, Kelly Stafford, shared an emotional post to her fellow NFL wives in the wake of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on the field during a game.

The 32-year-old podcast host took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her message, where she told wives of NFL players that it was “ok to not be ok” and that she was there for them.

“To all the women who have significant others playing on that field…I’m with you if you’re not ok,” she wrote. “I’m not ok and I continue to ask myself the tough questions.”

Stafford went on to note the concerns she has about her husband and his safety when he’s on the football field.

“I wish someone could promise us that the people we fall in love with will be those same people when they are finished playing this game,” she continued. “But we all know that this is a promise that can not be made. We all know how hard our men work and have worked their whole lives to be on that field and we don’t take those dreams lightly.”

The mother, who shares four children with the quarterback, then emphasised that she still has her own fears about her husband getting hurt during a game.

“[This] does not mean we always have to be the strong/never break support,” she continued. “It’s ok to be vulnerable and talk about it, especially with the man you love most.”

She concluded her post by sharing a message to Hamlin and his loved ones, writing: “Continuing to lift up Damar in prayer. Continuing to lift his family, friends, and teammates up in prayer. And I will continue to pray for all of you. It’s ok not to be ok.”

Along with the Los Angeles Rams player’s wife, many NFL players shared messages of support to Hamlin, who remains in critical condition in the hospital.

Following the incident, Tom Brady took to Twitter to share a tribute, writing: “We’re praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa. Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they’ll continue to provide.”

Arizona Cardinals player Justin James Watt also tweeted: “The game is not important.Damar Hamlin’s life is important. Please be ok. Please.”

On Monday, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed to the ground after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. He was then treated by first responders and currently remains in intensive care.

The Buffalo Bills also gave an update about Hamlin’s condition on Twitter on Wednesday, writing: “Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight. He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him.”