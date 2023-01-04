Tom Brady and fellow NFL stars react to Damar Hamlin collapse

Tom Brady and other NFL stars have reacted to Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse with an outpouring of support.

The Buffalo Bills safety had to be resuscitated twice and remains in critical condition after being rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“We’re praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa. Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play the game we love,” Brady tweeted after the incident.

“The game is not important, Damar Hamlin’s life is important. Please be ok. Please,” JJ Watt wrote.

