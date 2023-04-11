Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Maya Jama has taken to social media to shut down persisten rumours that she is dating Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Jama, this year’s Love Island host, has been spotted multiple times with the star of the upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon.

Rumours about the pair dating escalated this weekend after Jama posted a video to Instagram. In the video, Jama wore a gold necklace with the word “Leo”.

She broke her “holiday silence” in a tweet on 11 April.

“I’ve been minding my business on holiday and said I wouldn’t respond pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now”, Jama said.

She pointed out that, contrary to reports that her necklace is a tribute to DiCaprio, her star sign is actually Leo.

“This is literally my star sign”, she said, quelling rumours. She also made her frustration towards the speculation evident: “We are not dating. Move on please”.

Rumours were sparked after a source supposedly told The Sun that DiCaprio and Jama “are in regular contact and have been on a string of dates”.

The pair reportedly spent time in New York in March. They were also photographed leaving a club in Paris with friends the same month.

The actor and model were first romantically associated in September 2022, when they were seen spending time together during New York Fashion Week. In September, DiCaprio was also spotted with model Gigi Hadid, 27, at a New York fashion week after-party.

Earlier in 2022, DiCaprio ended his four-year relationship with model Camila Morrone, 25. DiCaprio has also been linked with others, including Danish model Nina Agdal and German model Toni Garrn.

Last year, Jama broke up her long-distance engagement to NBA player Ben Simmons, 26, after one year together. Before her relationship with Simmons, she was with British rapper Stormzy, 29, for four years.

In March, Jama became the new face of Rimmel London.