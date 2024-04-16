Megan Fox shares her advice for women: ‘Do not waste your energy on boys’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Megan Fox has shared her candid advice about relationships after she seemingly confirmed that her engagement with Machine Gun Kelly was called off.

The 37-year-old actor was asked to share her advice for single women during an interview with E! News on 13 April, while at the 2024 Revolve Festival. Although she said she wasn’t the “best person” to give advice about being single, Fox still shared what she believes women could focus on instead of dating this summer.

“My advice is just learn a skill or develop a hobby,” she said. “And do not waste your energy on boys.”

The Jennifer’s Body star hilariously doubled down on why women should focus on themselves. “All [boys] are going to do is drain you,” she added. “Just move on. Invest in yourself.”

She also shared a video of the interview to her own Instagram, along with the caption: “Life advice from a relationship expert.”

Fox’s remarks came weeks after she opened up about her and Kelly’s – whose real name is Colson Baker – relationship. During an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, which aired in March, host Alex Cooper reminded Fox how fans observed that she and Kelly “got engaged” in January 2022.

However, Cooper then pointed out that while she thought the engagement was called off, fans still “don’t know what’s going on with” Fox and Kelly. In response, the Transformers star said: “All those things you said were accurate things that have occurred.”

“I could see them being confusing, or interesting to people, and them being like: ‘What’s up?’” she continued. “I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption.”

Although Fox said she wouldn’t be giving anymore details about where she and Kelly stand, she acknowledged how she’ll always feel a connection with him in some way.

“I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is [he] is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what,” she added. “I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

Fox and Kelly first started dating in 2020 and then announced their engagement in January 2022. They sparked rumours of a breakup in February 2023 when Fox deleted all their photos together on Instagram.

Over the last few years, Fox and Kelly have been very open about their relationship. In November 2021, Fox made headlines when she revealed that she and Kelly drank each other’s blood. However, the actor later clarified to Glamour UK that they didn’t drink a lot of blood, as they only do it for “ritual purposes”.

“So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood,” she explained to the publication in April 2022. “And so, when I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like: ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.”

During her conversation with Cooper in March, Fox defended her and Kelly’s decision to exchange blood, while denying rumours about being a Satanist and adding that the “ritual” she’s done chalks down to a blood pact.