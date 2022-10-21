Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Megan Fox is being praised for her response to a mom-shaming question about her children.

The exchange took place on Wednesday, after the Transformers star, 36, who shares sons Journey, five, Bodhi, seven, and Noah, nine, with her ex Brian Austin Green, shared a series of photos of herself on Instagram, along with the caption: “Pick me energy.”

While the majority of comments were from fans praising the actor, one individual took the opportunity to ask Fox about the whereabouts of her children.

“Where your kids at?” the commenter wrote.

The comment prompted a sarcastic response from Fox, who joked about her parenting abilities.

“Wait wait wait. I…have kids?!? Oh my god, I knew I forgot something!! Quick someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel,” Fox wrote. “That’s the last place I remember seeing them.

“Maybe someone turned them into lost and found.”

The response, which has been liked more than 700 times, was met with applause from Fox’s followers, with many praising her for calling out the mom-shaming.

Megan Fox responds to mom-shaming comment about the whereabouts of her children (Instagram )

“Boom. I’m so glad you clapped back, time to quit mom-shaming,” one person commented.

Another said: “Yes! I love you for this response,” while someone else wrote: “Love it!! Like us moms can’t snap a pic without our offspring.”

Others called out the individual behind the original comment directly, with one of Fox’s fans asking why they think the whereabouts of the actor’s children is “any of [their] business”.

Fox’s response comes after she criticised her ex for sharing photos of their children on social media in November 2020, with the Till Death star claiming at the time that it feeds into “the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year”.

Fox shared her disapproval of her ex’s decision after he posted a photo of the couple’s then-four-year-old son Journey on Halloween to Instagram.

In the comments, Fox wrote: “Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in. I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media.

“I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via social media. You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human!” Fox continued. “Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?”

Green later deleted the photo, before reposting a version in which the couple’s son had been cropped out.

Fox’s response to the mom-shaming comes after she opened up about how difficult it is being away from her children because of her career.

“I travel for long periods of time, and they have to attend school, which is what it is,” she told Glamour in April. “I wish I could take them out to travel with me, it would make things a lot easier.

“I cry often, every new moon usually. I get in the bath and cry a lot about it because it is hard and not because of pressures that anybody else or society puts on you, but it is just hard being separated from them in that way. They are my DNA.”