Mel B has revealed the Spice Girls are “supporting” Geri Halliwell after her husband Christian Horner faced allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards a female colleague.

Red Bull Racing boss Horner, 50, strongly denied the allegations and was later cleared of any wrongdoing by the company, following an investigation by an external lawyer. The female colleague has since been suspended on full pay after the probe.

Last week, Horner called for an end to the heightened media attention on his family during a press conference, saying that “the intrusion on my family is enough”. He and Halliwell, 51, have been spotted together on multiple occasions since the allegations became public, and were photographed holding hands in a display of solidarity at the Bahrain Grand Prix earlier this month.

Scary Spice star Mel B, born Melanie Brown, addressed the saga during an appearance on Good Morning Britain today (12 March), telling hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls that she feels “really sad” for her friend and bandmate.

“When you are going through something like that you do need your friends and family and we are all supporting her,” Brown said. “I feel really sad for Geri.”

The singer, 48, previously revealed to The Mirror that all of Halliwell’s fellow Spice Girls have been messaging her during this tumultuous time, telling the paper that “all you can do is be there, just like the girls have been there for me”.

“But it is horrible to see your friend going through something – something that you don’t quite know what it is – but that’s your friend and you want to protect her, no matter what,” she added.

Geri Halliwell attended the Bahrain Grand Prix with husband Christian Horner (Getty Images)

“What us five have been through in the 30 years we’ve known each other, that’s a solid bond.”

The Red Bull team principal shared a photo of Halliwell on Instagram on Sunday (10 March) to mark Mother’s Day, writing in the caption that he was “so appreciative of the mums in our family for everything they do”.

The post sparked criticism from some followers, who accused Horner of putting a “PR spin” on the F1 row.

Halliwell and Horner married in 2015 and have a seven-year-old son, Montague George Hector. The singer also has a 17-year-old daughter, Bluebell, from a previous relationship with screenwriter Sacha Gervasi.