Melanie Lynskey’s husband Jason Ritter has come to her defence after America’s Next Top Model winner Adrianne Curry body shamed her.

Ritter shared a tweet on Wednesday to subtly push back on remarks made by Curry, who won season one of America’s Next Top Model in 2003. His post came after Curry claimed that Lynskey’s body shape wasn’t fit for her role in The Last of Us, where she portrays a leader who helped take over a military group in a post-apocalyptic world.

The TV personality’s comments prompted widespread backlash on Twitter, with fans calling her out for body shaming Lynskey.

Although Ritter didn’t mention the former model by name, he did point out the backlash she’s faced because of her comments.

“You… you could have just… not tweeted it. But you did, and people are upset with what you said,” the 42-year-old actor wrote.

He then sarcastically offered Curry some advice, writing: “Whatever happens now, DO NOT LEARN ANYTHING FROM THIS UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES!! Dig your heels in deeper, and double down! BECOME the victim! You can do this!! I believe in you!!”

As of 9 February, Ritter’s tweets have more than 536,000 views, with Twitter users praising him for defending his wife.

“You’re a wonderful partner and husband, Jason,” one wrote.

“Everyone should have a you in their corner,” another fan added. “You’re amazing. Thanks for showing us all what we should be seeking in a partner!”

In her now-deleted tweet, Curry first critcised Lynskey’s character and suggested that she needed to be a certain size to star in the post-apocalyptic show.

“Her body says life of luxury…not post apocalyptic warlord. Where is linda hamilton when you need her?” she wrote.

Curry’s tweet also included a picture of the Yellowjackets star from a photoshoot with InStyle, which featured her posing in a brown, sparkly gown and a multi-coloured cape.

In response to Curry, Lynskey defended herself and her character, writing: “Firstly- this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO’s The Last Of Us. And I’m playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of FEDRA. I am supposed to be SMART, ma’am. I don’t need to be muscly. That’s what henchmen are for.”

Curry later responded to Lynskey’s tweet and accused the actor of making changes to her initial post, writing: “She edited out my tweet where I said she had a perfect hourglass frame that I did not associate with warriors. Actors taking character criticism as personal attacks is mind blowing.”

In two additional tweets, Curry explained that while she thinks Lynskey’s “body is perfect” it is “not warlord perfect”. She also claimed the star’s character wasn’t believable for a post-apocalyptic world since the character had a “soft voice, small stature and curvy frame”. The Don’t Look Up star has not yet responded to Curry’s follow up tweets.

Over the years, Lynskey’s husband has continually shown his support for her on social media. In January 2022, Lynskey shared a tweet about the “egregious” remarks she’s received about her body as an actor. The next day, Ritter retweeted the post and spoke out against body shaming.

“If anyone has any further unsolicited comments about *anybody* else’s body, they can feel free to write them in permanent ink onto their own foreheads and swan dive directly into the sun,” he wrote.