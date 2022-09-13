Melanie Lynskey reveals she felt like a ‘bad b****’ in her 2022 Emmys gown

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Melanie Lynskey has revealed that she felt like a “bad b****” in her Emmy Awards dress this year and that her husband, Jason Ritter, thought that her outfit was “sexy”.

The 45-year-old actor discussed the green off-the shoulder gown with a ruffled hem that she wore for the 74th annual TV awards during a red carpet interview with E!’s Live on Monday. She completed the look with a diamond necklace and a white purse.

During the interview, via People, Laverne Cox asked Lynskey for her thoughts about the outfit and said: “What are you feeling — princess, bad b****, queen, what are you feeling tonight?”

In response, the Yellowjackets star praised designer Christian Siriano, who made her dress, while recalling how closely they’d worked together.

“He came to my house and did a fitting with me. He’s the sweetest man alive, and I adore him. I feel like he made something that was for me, for my body. Like, I feel like a princess, because I have this princessy thing,” she explained.

Lynskey went on to share how her husband responded to her Emmys dress.

“But I also do feel like a little bit of a bad b****, honestly, because it’s so fitted under here, and my husband’s like: ‘That’s sexy!’ So, that’s what you want,” she added.

On the red carpet, Ritter posed with his wife in a black suit, pants, and bowtie, which he paired with a white shirt.

On Twitter, multiple fans also praised Lynskey’s outfit and revealed how much they wanted her to win, as she was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for her role in Yellowjackets during tonight’s awards.

“Melanie Lynskey is so beautiful I could just cry,” one person wrote.

“Hope Melanie Lynskey cleared a spot on her shelf for this Emmy,” another said.

A third person tweeted: “It is impossible not to root for Melanie Lynskey. Look at her! She deserves!!”

