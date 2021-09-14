Keke Palmer jokingly criticised the food served at the 2021 Met Gala, claiming that the photo she took of her dinner plate is “why they don’t show y’all the food”.

On Monday, Palmer attended the annual Met Gala, where she hosted Vogue’s livestream alongside Ilana Glazer.

After completing her hosting duties, the Hustlers star made her way inside the exclusive gala, where she offered viewers on social media a candid inside look at the meal guests were served for dinner at the prestigious event.

“This why they don’t show y’all the food,” the singer captioned a photo of a dish of what appeared to be a serving of corn, tomatoes and cucumbers, as well as risotto and one mushroom. “I’m just playinnnn.”

In addition to sharing the photo on her Instagram Stories, Palmer also shared the picture in response to a Twitter follower who asked her to “give us all the tea” and what was on the menu at the annual gala.

While Palmer claimed that she was joking, many of her social media followers were shocked by the wilted-looking meal, as tickets to the exclusive fashion event, which functions as a fundraiser, cost $30,000 a person while a table can cost about $275,000, according to Vogue.

Keke Palmer shares photo of food served at 2021 Met a (Instagram)

“$30,000 per ticket and this is the food they serve #MetGala,” one person tweeted alongside a photo of Palmer’s plate.

Another said: “Met gala serving this sh*t? Oh hell nah they are making public school lunch food look pleasing.”

“Food at the Met Gala is so basic I would have been MAD,” someone else tweeted.

The photo of Palmer’s dish also prompted numerous comparisons to the unappetising meals served at Fyre Festival, with one person tweeting: “They feeding y’all like it’s Fyre Festival.”

“This the Met Gala food? Please it’s giving Fyre Festival,” someone else wrote alongside photos comparing the dishes.

According to Vogue, the menu for the 2021 event was vegan and created by 10 New York chefs who were challenged to “craft a sustainable, plant-based menu that fit the theme of this year’s Met Gala: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

The final menu included canapés such as “collard greens hot chow served on coconut buttermilk cornbread” and “black rice porcini arancini with pumpkin Calabrian chili sauce,” while the sit-down dinner began with a “refreshing” salad course created with farm-to-table ingredients.

The main dish, according to Vogue, was “creamy barley with corn, pickled turnips, and roasted maitake,” followed by an apple mousse and apple confit with a calvados glaze.

While the cost of tickets for the annual high-fashion event is in the thousands, most guests do not actually pay the high price to attend.