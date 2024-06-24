Mila Kunis fake proposes to Ashton Kutcher during ‘Love Story’ at Eras Tour

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Mila Kunis felt romantic under the stars at the Eras Tour in London.

On June 22, the Friends with Benefits lead turned to her husband, Ashton Kutcher, and made an impromptu proposal during Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” ballad. Surrounded by a stadium of fans and their two kids – Wyatt Isabelle, nine, and Dimitri Portwood, seven – Kunis got down on one knee to fake ask for Kutcher’s hand in marriage.

In videos of the family inside the VIP tent during the song, the 40-year-old actress is seen dancing with her children and the No Strings Attached star before getting down on one knee during the lyric: “Knelt to the ground and pulled out and ring and said: ‘Marry me, Juliet.’”

Together, Kutcher and Kunis screamed and jumped up and down, singing along with everyone inside Wembley Stadium.

On Instagram, fans of the couple obsessed over Kunis’ sweet gesture. “All happiness and fun! Love it,” one enamored viewer wrote, while another said: “Best friends and it shows.”

“Mila and Ashton giving us all the feels at the Eras Tour,” a third remarked.

The A-list couple was joined by a handful of other celebrities, including Greta Gerwig, Tom Cruise, Hugh Grant, Rachel Zegler, and Liam Hemsworth.

The night before proved glamorous, too, with the Kelce brothers gracing the audience together. For Swift’s first show in London, Travis Kelce rocked out with his brother Jason and his sister-in-law Kylie. Neither Jason nor Kylie had ever seen the “Anti-Hero” singer perform live.

However, London fans got arguably the best surprise during the June 23 show when the Kansas City Chiefs player made his stage debut. Kelce graced the Eras Tour stage as one of the silent men who help her transition from “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” to “I Can Do It with a Broken Heart.”

The short pantomime sketch sees Kelce encouraging the revival of Swift on stage after she’s been exhausted by the previous song. The tight end also carried his girlfriend to the couch where she was meant to lie momentarily. Music icons Paul McCartney and Bon Jovi were among the lucky attendees present for Kelce’s performance.

After the show, the NFL favorite and the Midnights creator reportedly celebrated their big night by partying in London until four in the morning, according to People.

Kelce and Swift’s romance began at her Eras Tour show in Kansas City last summer when the athlete tried but failed to give her his number. Kelce’s efforts weren’t lost, though. The duo quickly began dating after that, making their first public appearance as a couple in September at Arrowhead Stadium for Kelce’s football game.