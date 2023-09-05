Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Molly-Mae Hague has reassured fans that she is nott “neglecting” her daughter, Bambi, whom she welcomed with fiancé Tommy Fury earlier this year.

Speaking in a new YouTube video, the 24-year-old Love Island star explained why her daughter could be heard crying in the background.

“If you ever think I am neglecting the baby monitor and you can hear Bambi in the background, don’t think I’m neglecting her,” she told viewers.

“She just takes a minute to settle off after she’s had her nap.

“I always leave her for five minutes and she just falls asleep. Don’t think that I’m being a bad mum there.”

The young mother has previously spoken out about social media trolls who have criticised her “post-baby body”.

Last month, she addressed the comments in a YouTube video.

“I had one message on Instagram where someone said that I looked like I was retaining water in my face and asked, ‘Where’s the old Molly gone?’” she said.

“Those kinds of comments don’t cut deep when you are feeling confident about yourself. But I’m not feeling confident about myself at the moment and that’s when they do cut deep.”

Hague added: “It’s actually made me feel a little bit crap, I’ve been trying to make some effort recently.

“I’ve had a few humbling experiences this week and it’s a bit rubbish when you’re actually trying to make some effort.

“Instead of putting on a tracksuit how about I chuck on a blazer instead or some cargos instead of a pair of joggers, just making small changes in my appearance and a bit more effort day to day.

“I just think it’s humbling when you make a lot of effort and still look like a hot mess.”

The influencer also recently stepped down from her creative director job at PrettyLittleThing after 22 months in the role.

After leaving the Love Island villa, Hague signed to the online fast fashion outlet as creative director and became the face of the brand.

But in July, in a Q&A video posted to YouTube, Hague told her followers that the “chapter” had come to an end, because she wanted to focus on motherhood.

“A lot of people have been asking me about PLT creative director, how’s the role going, how’s everything going with PLT, and everything is going incredibly with PLT… I will forever have the most insane relationship with PLT… they are literally my family.

“I am still working with them and doing collections and edits, but I have actually decided to step down as my creative director role,” she said.