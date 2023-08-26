Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague as revealed she “wasn’t sure if she was ever going to feel happy again” after the birth of her daughter Bambi.

Molly-Mae, 24, broke down in tears watching a clip of herself struggling to comfort her crying daughter, in an emotional chat with her fans on her YouTube page.

Molly admitted she was trying to rush back into everything too quickly and wasn’t giving herself the time to understand the changes in her life.

She then reassured other mums going through similar struggles and said: “I promise you it gets so much easier.”