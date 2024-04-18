Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed that her and fiancé Tommy Fury were involved in a car crash near their Cheshire home this week.

The 24-year-olds were heading out on a date when the incident occurred, leaving Hague “flustered”, “in shock” and experiencing “flashbacks”.

The Love Island stars met on the show in 2019 and share a 14-month-old daughter Bambi, who usually accompanies them on their travels, but was luckily not in the car on this occasion.

Hague told her YouTube viewers on Tuesday (16 April): “I just drove down this little bit of road which has made me have a flashback that happened a couple of days ago. It was the weirdest thing ever and we kind of experienced our first little car crash.

“A woman was pulling out of a church car park and there was basically not enough room in the road for two cars, and so she needed to wait until we had gone past to then pull out. And our cars just collided, and we went straight into each other.”

However, the ordeal did not end there as Hague said that the elderly woman continued to reverse into Fury’s vehicle.

“She reversed her car back because I think she was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe I’ve just crashed into you,’ but she reversed back and then pushed the accelerator again and went straight into us again, so she went into us twice!”

The couple do not appear to be taking any further action as they suggested that the woman appeared to be disoriented.

“There was some car damage, but we didn’t take her details because we were too flustered and a bit in shock. I felt really sorry for her, and I didn’t want to upset her anymore. So yeah, that was fun.”

The couple have been together since meeting on Love Island in 2019 ( Instagram: @mollymae )

The woman, who Hague described as being in her “late 70s or early 80s”, appeared to be unwell and “really confused and upset” by the collision.

“It was the weirdest thing ever; I immediately got out of the car and ran over to her. I actually thought she was not well or having a bit of a... I can’t explain it,” she said.

“My heart just broke for her because she was in complete shock by what she had just done.”

The businesswoman and influencer shared the news with her 1.85 million subscribers, alongside a vlog of her daily life on Tuesday (16 April).

She confirmed that the couple were “completely fine” after the incident.