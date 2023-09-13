Protestors stage ‘naked’ demonstration ahead of London Fashion Week

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A group of demonstrators staged a “naked” protest ahead of London Fashion Week to highlight the role it has in promoting overconsumption and needless waste.

Men and women gathered outside Somerset House wearing only placards and skin-coloured undies.

The group wanted to raise awareness of the negative environmental impact of cyclical and seasonal fashion trends and is now calling on the industry to give second-hand items a bigger space on the catwalk at this year's event.

The protest was staged by Gumtree, which hoped to encourage fashion houses to stop perpetuating a “wear it once” culture and to feature more sustainable styles.

Hannah Rouch, from the preloved e-commerce brand, said they want leading fashion houses to take charge and “ensure what is trending is sustainable.”

Ms Rouch added: “We simply can’t turn a blind eye to billions of pounds worth of fashion waste ending up in landfill each year.

"We have a collective responsibility to put an end to ‘wear it once’ culture once and for all.

“Millions are waking up to the benefits of discovering beautiful pre-loved pieces, but we need ‘second hand first’ to be the new norm.

“For this to happen we need the world’s leading fashion brands - those that are showcasing at London Fashion Week - to fire imaginations and showcase the style credentials of pre-loved pieces.

“Together designers and all those who love fashion can start a consumption rebellion and demonstrate that style doesn’t have to cost the earth.”

London Fashion Week is set to kick off on Friday 15th September till Tuesday 19th.