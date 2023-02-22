London Fashion Week show shines spotlight on Ukrainian designers

Ukrainian designers have been showcased during London Fashion Week as we near the one-year anniversary of the war.

Ksenia Schnaider, Paskal and Frolov can be seen waving their country’s flag in this clip from the Old Selfridges Hotel.

“United 24” was written on the flag, a reference to global initiative for support for the war-torn country.

They are three of Ukraine’s most prominent designers and showcased their latest collections on the final day of LFW.

Ukrainian Fashion Week was cancelled due to the ongoing war.

