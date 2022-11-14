The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
All the details about Naomi Biden’s upcoming White House wedding
President Biden’s granddaughter and Peter Neal are expected to wed on 19 November 2022
Naomi Biden and her fiancé Peter Neal will exchange vows on the South Lawn of the White House, during what will be the 19th wedding in White House history.
Naomi, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, and Neal are expected to the knot on Saturday 19 November. The occasion will mark the first White House wedding with a president’s granddaughter as the bride, and the first one in that location, according to the White House Historical Association.
The 28 year old first announced the location of her White House wedding in a July tweet, in which she revealed that both the Secret Service and her pets were supportive of her choice to get married on the South Lawn.
“So not sure how best to update but was supposed to do so weeks ago… but we have finally figured out where the ceremony will be…and much to the relief of the Secret Service and with the dogs’ endorsement… we’ll be getting married on the South Lawn!” Biden tweeted along with a photo of the expansive White House lawn, in which the Washington Monument could be seen in the backdrop. “Couldn’t be more excited.”
The announcement came after Naomi revealed in April that she and Neal, who recently marked their four-year anniversary, would be celebrating their November nuptials at the historic Washington, DC, residence.
“Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House,” Biden tweeted at the time. “We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead.”
While the White House confirmed at the time that the celebration would take place on 19 November 2022, the first lady’s communications director Elizabeth Alexander noted that the first family, the couple, and their parents were still in the “planning stages” and that further details would be shared closer to the nuptials.
In June, Naomi, the eldest daughter of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, shared a behind-the-scenes look at the planning going into the wedding festivities, with the Columbia graduate sharing a photo of herself and six others participating in a planning meeting that appeared to take place in the White House.
While Naomi blurred the faces of everyone in the room but herself, she appeared to be sitting next to her grandmother, while the president also appeared to be in the room. Naomi was also seemingly joined by Neal, 24, for the wedding planning meeting, as she tagged her future husband in the picture.
The couple, who met through a mutual friend, announced their engagement in September 2021. When they tie the knot in November, Naomi and Neal will be the latest in a long line of White House wedding celebrations. In 2008, Jenna Bush, the daughter of former president George W Bush, celebrated her wedding reception with 600 guests at the executive mansion, while both of Lyndon Johnson’s daughters celebrated their weddings at the White House.
According to the White House Historical Association, nine of the 18 documented White House weddings were for a president’s daughter. However, none of the ceremonies have taken place on the South Lawn, as the association notes that five weddings were held in the East Room, four took place in the Blue Room and two took place in the Rose Garden, steps away from the Oval Office.
As for how the president and first lady feel abou the upcoming nuptials, Dr Biden recently told Kelly Clarkson that she can’t wait for everyone to see her granddaughter as a bride.
According to Dr Biden, it has been exciting to see Naomi “planning her wedding, making her choices, becoming, you know, just coming into her own, and she’s just so beautiful”.
“So I can’t wait till all of you see her as a bride,” the first lady continued.
While Naomi has yet to share details about the outfit she’s chosen for the nuptials, The New York Times suggests she may wear Ralph Lauren, as the outlet notes she has made “reference to the American designer on her Instagram page,” and recently attended Ralph Lauren’s runway show. However, she may opt for Valentino, which she wore to her grandfather’s Inauguration.
