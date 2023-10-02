NFL shouts out Taylor Swift in social media bio after Chiefs-Jets game appearance

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The NFL took the opportunity to shout outTaylor Swift after she brought her famous friends with her to watch the Chiefs versus Jets game.

On 1 October, the National Football League took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to change the header and bio on its official account in honour of Swift. The NFL switched the account’s header to a three-way split image of Swift cheering from the stands and updated its bio to read: “We had the best day with you today” - a nod to the singer’s song “The Best Day,” from her 2008 album Fearless.

Taylor Swift showed up at Sunday’s game seemingly in support of her rumoured boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and she brought her friends to watch with her, with the group including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter, and Antoni Porowski.

A post from the NFL account on X showed the sports organisation posting a cute clip of Swift and Lively along with the caption, “The @Chiefs are now 2-0 with @TaylorSwift13 in attendance.”

But Swift wasn’t just seen hanging out with her friends, she was also caught spending time with Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, with whom she shared a sweet hug during the game.

On Sunday afternoon, Donna travelled from Pennsylvania to New Jersey, after watching her eldest son and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce beat the Washington Commanders, to watch her younger son, Travis, play against the New York Jets.

After Jason’s game, Donna posted a photo on Instagram of her switching into Travis’ jersey, captioning the post, “On to the next one…” Eagle-eyed viewers noted that if you zoomed in the photo, Donna could be seen wearing a friendship bracelet, which Swiftie concertgoers popularised.

NBC cameras spotted Swift with her arm around Donna in the MetLife Stadium suite. Both women were smiling and having a good time. This was the second time the NFL mom and the pop star publicly met, with the first being at the Chiefs versus Bears game on 24 September at Arrowhead Stadium.

At the first game, cameras captured the “Cruel Summer” singer donning a red and white chiefs jacket while cheering Travis on beside Donna.

In footage shared by Fox Sports on X, Swift could be seen shouting “let’s f***ing go,” after Travis made a touchdown and scored for the team. She was also seen doing a chest bump and high-fiving some of the tight end’s friends as they watched the Chiefs dominate the field.

Dating rumours began to swirl in July after Kelce admitted on his podcast with his brother Jason, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, that he had tried to give the pop star his number with a friendship bracelet.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Kelce explained. He playfully added that he felt “butthurt” that he wasn’t able to follow through with his plan and give Swift his number. “I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” he said.

He added to listeners, “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”