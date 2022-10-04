Paris Hilton has revealed she turned to seven pet mediums in hopes they could help her find her missing chihuahua, Diamond Baby.
The hotel heiress has been searching for her dog since 14 September and offered a US$10,000 (£8,785) reward for her return.
In an update on her Instagram Stories on Monday night (3 October), Hilton said she considered raising the value of the reward but was warned by her security team against it.
Her team said doing so would “put my other dogs and myself in danger as they might become targets for some sick creep that might try and kidnap them for reward”.
Hilton, 41, added: “Sad to me that we even have to worry about something like that but unfortunately thre are some real messed up people in this world.”
The former socialite went on to reveal she has spoken to “seven credible pet mediums/communicators”, all of whom have claimed that Diamond Baby is still alive and “someone has her”.
“That gives me hope,” she wrote. “And at this point, hope is the only thing getting [me] through. Please keep an eye out for my little girl and if you know someone who has her, please have a heart and contact me and you will receive the full reward. Thank you.”
In her first post about Diamond Baby’s disappearance, shared on Monday (19 September), Hilton said she hired a “pet detective, a dog whisperer [and] a pet psychic” in a bid to find the dog.
The chihuahua disappeared during a photoshoot Hilton was holding at her house in Malibu, while they were moving houses.
“One of the movers must have left a door open,” she explained. “My heart is broken. I have been in tears, so sad and depressed… Diamond Baby is my everything, truly like a daughter to me.”
Hilton has had more than 10 dogs over the years, all of them chihuahuas, and treats them to a life of luxury. She has also owned pigs, ferrets, and cats.
In 2017, she shared photographs of a mini-mansion and tweeted: “My dogs live in this two-storey doggy mansion that has air conditioning, heating, designer furniture, and a chandelier. Loves it.”
