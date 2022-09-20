Paris Hilton says she feels ‘desperate’ after dog goes missing
Heiress said that the missing dog was “like a daughter” to her
Paris Hilton has said that her “heart is broken” after one of her pet dogs went missing.
In an emotional post shared to Instagram showing clips of Hilton and her beloved dog Diamond Baby, the This is Paris podcast host stated that she had been “so sad and depressed”.
She began: “This is so incredibly hard for me to post because I’ve been at a loss of (sic) words.
“Diamond Baby @HiltonPets has been missing since last Wednesday. I was at a photoshoot and we’re moving houses and one of the movers must have left a door open.”
The 41-year-old former socialite said that her family and friends had helped her searched “high and low” throughout her neighbourhood for the diminutive dog, but had not succeeded in locating her.
“We have hired a pet detective, a dog whisperer, a pet psychic and [are] looking into dog finding drones now. I’m doing everything in my power to get her back,” she said.
Hilton admitted that she was reluctant to post an appeal to the public “because people can be cruel and I worry about her safety”, but said that she feels “desperate”.
She wrote: “Anyone who has ever loved a pet and lost a pet will understand this pain that I’m feeling - my heart is broken.
“I have been in tears, so sad and depressed. I feel like part of me is missing and nothing is the same without her here.
“Diamond Baby is my everything, truly like a daughter to me. We were inseparable, she was my best friend and always by my side.”
She closed the appeal with a plea for people to send tips on the dog’s whereabouts to the email address finddiamondbaby@gmail.com.
“There will be a big reward for her return and NO questions asked,” she added.
The heiress is renowned for her extensive pet collection, which includes over five dogs, a pig, a pony and a ferret.
Following the recent news of the Queen’s death, Hilton shared a tribute to “the original girl boss”.
“One of the most inspirational women. The end of an era,” she wrote.
