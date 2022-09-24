Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Paris Hilton closes Versace’s Milan Fashion Week show in signature pink

The reality star surprised fans as she strutted down the catwalk

Kate Ng
Saturday 24 September 2022 12:57
Comments
Paris Hilton shocks fans by closing at Milan Fashion Week for Versace

Paris Hilton, famously a life-long lover of the colour pink, has walked down Versace’s runway in Milan in her signature look to close the show.

The socialite and reality star surprised fans when she joined supermodels such as Bella and Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski on the catwalk.

Hilton, 41, strutted down the runway in a sparkly pink minidress with fingerless gloves, a pink wedding veil, and pink pointed stilettos.

The glittering cowl-neck dress worn by Hilton on the runway was reminiscent of the silver dress she wore during her 21st birthday celebrations.

Meanwhile, the veil appeared to be a nod to Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum in November 2021.

Recommended

During her “fairytale wedding” to the venture capitalist, Hilton wore no fewer than six custom dresses – including a highlighter-pink dress by Alice + Olivia, complete with a hot pink veil.

Her other wedding dresses, all of which were white, came from luxury designers including Oscar de la Renta, Galia Lahav, and Pamella Roland.

Fans were quick to praise the Cooking With Paris star, with many calling her runway appearance in the popular Barbiecore aesthetic “iconic”.

One person wrote: “Paris Hilton is the ultimate Versace Barbie.”

Paris Hilton walks the runway at the Versace Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week

(Getty Images)

Another added: “Paris Hilton walking for Versace in a sparkly pink dress was the sensation. Thanks Donatella [Versace] for making it possible.”

Donatella and Hilton were last spotted together at Britney Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari in June, as both were guests at the private ceremony in Los Angeles.

Recommended

Both the designer and the socialite are long-time friends of Spears, who married her partner of six years on 9 June.

Sitting in the front row of the Versace show in Milan on Friday night (23 September) were Hilton’s sister Nicky, alongside Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Graham, Alessandra Ambrosio and Chloe Cherry.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in