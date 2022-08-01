Britney Spears reveals celebrity guests at her wedding were a ‘surprise’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email

Britney Spears is celebrating the two-month anniversary of her wedding to Sam Asghari by thanking the celebrity guests who “surprised” her at the nuptials.

Spears, 40, married her partner Sam Asghari, 28, during a star-studded wedding at her Los Angeles home on 9 June. To mark the two-month anniversary, the singer shared a picture of the reception hall to Instagram on Sunday and told her followers that Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and Madonna actually surprised her on the big day.

“Guys just two months ago I got married!!! Can you believe it???” Spears captioned the post. “Going to Disneyland soon, my happy place!!!”

“This is the dance floor at my fairytale wedding before we danced…this is our special car” she said, showing off a picture of the dance floor and a white car marked “Just Married”.

Spears continued the caption: “Thank you @drewbarrymore, @selenagomez, @madonna, and @parishilton for surprising me!!!”

The “Toxic” singer also gave a special shout-out to Selena Gomez, who told Spears multiple times that “all she wants is for me to be happy”.

“It was a very, very, very special wedding!!!” the pop star wrote.

Following the nuptials, Gomez shared that she felt “so honoured” to be a part of the couple’s intimate wedding. The Only Murders in the Building star took to her Instagram Story to reshare Spears’ post from the wedding, writing: “Congrats Britney!! So honoured to have been part of your wedding day. Love you!!”

Meanwhile, socialite Paris Hilton shared a series of photographs from the party to Instagram.

“Icons Only. Had the most incredible time celebrating the fairytale couple. What a beautiful night,” she captioned the post.

In the first image, Hilton is seen posing alongside Spears and Madonna, Gomez, Barrymore, and Donatella Versace. In another photograph, Hilton has her arm around Gomez while posing with Versace in another.

Spears’ wedding dress was custom made by the Italian designer, in addition to the two other outfits she changed into throughout the night. The Versace wedding gown featured off-the-shoulder cap sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, and a deep slit up the leg.

The singer later thanked Versace for making her feel like a “real-life princess” on her wedding day. “A huge thank you to Donatella Versace and the Versace team for making me a real-life princess!!!” Spears wrote on Instagram.