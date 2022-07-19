Britney Spears reveals ‘real’ deep singing voice in TikTok video

Britney Spears has revealed her “real” deep singing voice, years after being forced to change her sound to make a career.

The famous pop star posted a video of herself singing in the mirror on TikTok, performing a rendition of her hit “...Baby One More Time”.

In the clip, she offers a different sound to what many fans were expecting.

Captioning the video, Spears explained that she has long desired to record her own take on the beloved song with music producers that “actually work for” her.

