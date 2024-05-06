Paris Hilton jokes about giving 5-month-old daughter a spray tan

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Paris Hilton has been considering giving her five-month-old daughter, London, a spray tan.

The 43-year-old posted to both TikTok and Instagram a video of her holding her daughter with an on-screen caption that read, “POV: your mom is the queen of spray tans.”

The heiress mentions that the night before she had gotten a spray tan and forgot about how her tanned skin would look when she was holding her tiny pale daughter. “Usually I like to be really tan, but I wasn’t thinking about you!” she said, referencing London.

“You’re so pale. You’ve never been in the sun.”

Hilton then joked saying, “I can’t spray tan you. Can you? Just kidding.”

She continued to joke about the idea in the post’s caption, writing, “Counting down the days until I can teach Baby London about the art of a @tan_luxe spray tan!”

Her TikTok went on to receive over 38 million views with many people turning to the comments to express how funny they found the joke to be.

“She is super cute!! And this is hilarious. So relatable,” one comment read.

“I could so see you developing a baby safe self tanner if it was possible,” another commenter pointed out. “The kiddos are adorable without a tan tho nonetheless.”

“Haha. So funny! London’s like spray tan me, mommy, it’s fine!” a third comment read.

Hilton has only just started to show her youngest child on social media, as she first posted photos of her on Instagram on 19 April. The post showcased photos of her entire family including her and her husband, Carter Reum, and their two children: one-year-old son, Phoenix and London.

The Paris in Love star used the caption of the post to create a formal introduction for her daughter, who was welcomed via surrogate.

Paris at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s afterparty ( Getty Images )

“Introducing London Marilyn Hilton-Reum,” she wrote. “I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember. I’m so grateful she is here. I truly cherish every moment I spend with her. Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother.”

She continued to explain that being a mother was her inspiration for a song she collaborated with Sia called “Fame Won’t Love You.”

“The song serves as a reminder that the special bond I feel with my children, my husband & my family is more valuable than anything else in the world,” she wrote. “It’s an anthem that will empower you to hold your most sacred relationships even closer to your heart – whether with family, friends, or yourself. I hope you love it as much as I do.”

Previously the socialite explained why she decided to take some time before making her daughter a regular appearance on social media in an interview with E! News at the Fashion Trust US Awards.

The outlet had specifically asked her when she was going to share a photo of London to which she replied, “Soon.”

“I feel like my life is so public with everything, so I just wanted to keep my little girl to me,” she said at the time. “But I’m gonna show her to the world soon because everyone keeps asking.”

Hilton added that she would share photos of London “when the time is right”.