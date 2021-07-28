Paris Hilton denies she is pregnant, blames rumours on ‘push-up bra from new lingerie line’

Paris Hilton has denied rumours she is pregnant, with the 40-year-old explaining that she and fiancé Carter Reum plan to wait until after their wedding and that it was a push-up bra that led to rumours swirling.

The media personality addressed pregnancy rumours, which circulated on Tuesday, on her This Is Paris podcast, where she jokingly thanked all those who had sent congratulatory messages before claiming she was pregnant with triplets.

“But yes, I am pregnant with triplets, so thank you guys for the congratulations, I really appreciate it and I am just so excited for motherhood,” Hilton said, before continuing: “Actually I’m just kidding, I’m not pregnant. Not yet. I am waiting until after the wedding.”

Hilton then joked that her reason for waiting has to do with her wedding dress, which she explained is being “made now,” before acknowledging that the pregnancy rumours may have been prevented had she not worn her “new Paris Hilton push-up bra from my new lingerie line”.

“Otherwise they like to make up rumours,” the heiress continued, reiterating that she doesn’t know how the suggestion that she was pregnant started, but that she believes it was because she wore the push-up bra to dinner with Reum in Malibu.

However, according to Hilton, while she states that she is not pregnant “yet,” she said on the podcast that she “will be after the wedding” and that she “can’t wait to have children in 2022”.

The reality star also revealed that her “dream” is to have a daughter named London, and that she also has a name picked out if she has a boy, but is not going to reveal it yet.

“You can’t always believe what you read. I’ve learned that, definitely, over the years of just being in this business,” Hilton continued, joking that the “only thing in the oven at the moment is my ‘sliving’ lasagna!” in reference to her new cooking show, Cooking with Paris.

Hilton and Reum announced their engagement on 13 February after more than a year of dating.

Although Hilton has denied she is pregnant, she has been outspoken about her desire for children, with the 40-year-old previously revealing that she and Reum have started IVF procedures to become pregnant.

“It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times,” she recalled of the ​​egg retrieval process in January 2021. “I’m really excited just to move on for the next step of my life and finally just have a real life. Because I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life.

“And I haven’t got to experience that yet, because I didn’t feel like anybody deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does.”