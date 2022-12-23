‘A cinematic masterpiece’: People love this couple’s spin on a pregnancy reveal

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A couple’s pregnancy announcement has gone viral after it captured their friend’s reactions in slow motion.

TikTok user Jordan Lee and his wife Tiah posted a video of their pregnancy reveal on the social media platform, which took place among a large group of friends during a Christmas party.

The video has garnered more than 26 million views and four million likes, as well as thousands of comments from fans who found it “mad cute”.

In the clip, posted on TikTok on Tuesday (20 December), everyone is preparing to take a group photo, with Jordan and Tiah kneeling front and centre.

Jordan counts down from three, but instead of saying “one”, he says: “Tiah’s pregnant.”

Close-up clips of individual friends reacting in slow motion with shock, excitement and happiness are shown, set to dramatic orchestral music.

Jaws drop, some people begin to scream and jump, and the friends rush to hug and congratulate the couple.

In a normal speed version of the video, which Jordan uploaded later, the group is seen screaming, clapping and cheering for the couple when he makes the announcement.

Jordan, who has more than 30,000 followers, often shares videos and updates and his and Tiah’s attempts to have a child via IVF.

Many viewers praised the couple for their low-key but joyful approach to announcing the pregnancy, while others were highly impressed by the editing in the video.

“It’s like a renaissance painting in action,” one person joked, while another said it was a “cinematic masterpiece”.

“This is so wholesome,” a third commented, and a fourth said: “That’s going to be one loved baby! Congratulations.”

Jordan later revealed that three people in the group already knew about the pregnancy before the announcement.

He explained that two of the friends, a married couple, overheard a phone call with the doctor, while a third friend knew because her mother, who is a nurse, helped administer Tiah’s hormonal injections during the IVF process.

The video also garnered a reaction on Twitter, where many people posted screenshots of their favourite reactions.

“Lit Aunty Gang!” one person wrote alongside screenshots of three women shouting with happiness, while another posted a screenshot of one of the men smiling and said: “I believe he had no idea what was truly going on.”

But overall, many found the video heart-warming and pointed out how diverse the friendship group was.

“You can tell that everyone they’re surrounded by genuinely loves and is excited for them,” one person said, while another added: “This is beautiful. Congrats to the expecting parents. Also, I really dig how diverse the friend group is. That’s going to be one lucky kid to grow up surrounded by that much love and community. Awesome!”