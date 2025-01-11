Claudia Winkleman shares Princess Anne’s unlikely connection to The Traitors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Claudia Winkleman has unveiled the royal family’s surprising link to The Traitors.

The 52-year-old presents the popular reality TV show, which follows a group of contestants living together in a castle in the Scottish Highlands. Among them are a secret number of “Traitors”, who must conspire to eliminate others in the group (the “Faithfuls”) without being detected.

Winkleman is as much of a fixture of the show as the backstabbing and stealthy contestants, known for her bold style choices and characteristic fringe.

But her fashion muse is someone most people wouldn’t expect. Asked about her style for the series, Winkleman revealed that she’s usually inspired by someone else in the public eye, who then becomes a muse for each role she undertakes.

“We always like to have a muse – for Strictly it has been Anita Dobson and this year it was Demis Roussos,” she told The Graham Norton Show.

“For Traitors it’s Princess Anne meets Sarah Brightman,” she said. “We’ve already decided on next year’s – I’ll be dressing as Gerald from Clarkson’s Farm!”

The 73-year-old royal made a return to her public duties last year after an accident with a horse that left her with head injuries.

Winkleman was inspired by Princess Anne ( PA/Getty )

Meanwhile, the TV personality opened up about her fears ahead of the new series starting.

“I am always very nervous that people aren’t watching and then incredibly grateful that they are,” Winkleman said.

“I feel about Traitors like people feel about an offspring – you’re so glad when people love it. I can’t say much but the producers are so clever and there are lots of twists and turns coming.”

She also recalled how she injured her back while filming the hit show in the Highlands and begged her producer to help her see a physiotherapist.

When he arrived, she asked: “‘Do you live nearby?’ And he said, ‘They told me not to tell you, but you’re the first human I’ve touched in 18 months. I’m a vet and an animal physio’,” she said.

The audience burst out laughing as the Strictly star revealed the vet’s previous two clients were two shire horses.