All the women who stole the show at the coronation

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

While the King was the focal point of the coronation, throughout the day, a variety of women stole the show.

From members of the royal family to performers and politicians, their contributions to the historic event – not to mention some incredible outfits – have generated lots of admiring comments on social media from spectators watching around the world.

These are the women who stole the spotlight on coronation day…

Princess Royal

In a sea of regal robes and women in white, Anne stood out for many fashion fans, who loved her dark and dramatic military ensemble.

She wore her Blues and Royals uniform with the dark green Thistle Mantle, which features a hand-embroidered gold badge and garter blue velvet hood.

Viewers were also impressed that the 72-year-old former equestrian rode on horseback in the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

Princess of Wales

Long-time fashion icon the Princess of Wales did not disappoint with her eye-catching coronation look.

Kate wore a deep blue Royal Victorian Order mantle edged in scarlet, over an Alexander McQueen embroidered ivory silk crepe dress. Breaking from tradition, she chose not to wear a tiara, instead topping her outfit with a silver headpiece by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen.

In a touching tribute to William’s late mother, Kate wore pearl and diamond earrings that had belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales.

Pretty Yende

Opera singer Pretty Yende stunned viewers with her performance of Sacred Fire, a new piece written by the British composer Sarah Class for the occasion.

The first African national to sing an opera solo at a British coronation ceremony, Yende donned a beautifully bright yellow gown with exaggerated sleeves for the occasion, created by French fashion house Stephane Rolland.

Floella Benjamin

Spectators were delighted to see a star of their childhood, Floella Benjamin, 73, playing a key role in the coronation ceremony.

Baroness Benjamin – who presented TV shows such as Play School in the 1980s – was tasked with carrying the Sovereign’s Sceptre ahead of the King’s arrival.

Queen Camilla

Of course, we can’t forget the Queen herself, who was crowned alongside the King and supported Charles throughout the day.

As predicted, Camilla’s custom gown was created by her long-time friend Bruce Oldfield, the ivory, silver and gold coat-like dress embroidered with delicate garlands of British wildflowers.

Penny Mordaunt

One of the most surprising parts of the coronation was the appearance of MP Penny Mordaunt, walking ahead of the King as he entered Westminster Abbey.

In her role as Lord President of the Privy Council, she carried the Sword of State in the procession and presented The Jewelled Sword of Offering to the King.

Not only did viewers declare Mordaunt one of the best-dressed attendees thanks to her bespoke teal cape dress with gold embroidery, they marvelled at her strength in keeping aloft the ceremonial sword for such a long time, which reportedly weighs 8lbs.