Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Priyanka Chopra has revealed how husband Nick Jonas helped her out with the “complicated” hairstyle she wore to their date at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

The 40-year-old actress shared a video on Instagram on Sunday of her and her husband in the backseat of a car, after attending the tournament in London. In the footage, Chopra had her head leaned down, while Jonas was lifting her ponytail up and directing his phone flashlight on it, seemingly in the effort of finding the hair tie in her hair.

Once the singer, 30, appeared to find the hair accessory, he continued to twisted his wife’s ponytail and attempted to take the hair tie out. While she proceed to film her husband, Chopra laughed at the situation and quietly said: “Ow.”

Although Jonas struggled to undo the hairdo throughout the video, it appeared that he was ultimately successful, as his wife’s video concluded with a selfie of her hair down. In the picture, Chopra’s long hair was flipped to one side of her head and sticking up, as a result of taking out her hairdo. Jonas was also seen in the background, with a surprised look on his face.

In the caption, the Love Again star poked fun at difficult process of taking her hair down, writing: “Ponytails are complicated.”

In the comments of her now-viral post, which has amassed more than 663,000 likes, many fans praised Jonas for stepping in to help Chopra with this task.

“That’s love,” one fan wrote, while another added: “Omg this is EPIC.”

A third quipped: “He understood the assignment and came prepared with his tools..flashlight…Too cute.”

Some people expressed how they could relate to the video, while others noted that Jonas could end up styling his and Chopra’s daughter Malti’s hair.

“I see his struggle,” one person wrote, while another fan added: “Hehehe yup, better practice [for] when he has to help Malti with her ponytail.”

While attending the 13th day of the Wimbledon tournament, Chopra and Jonas sat in the Royal Box along with a handful of other celebrities. For the occasion, Chopra wore a blue and green dress, and her hair in a high ponytail, while her husband wore a beige, checkered suit and tie.

On his Instagram over the weekend, the Camp Rock star shared his own snaps from the Wimbledon date, which included a selfie of him and his partner in their seats. He also shared a video of Marketa Vondrousova on the court after she won the women’s singles final.

“Beautiful day out at the tennis with my [heart],” Jonas wrote in the caption. “Such an honour to sit in the Royal box and watch @marketavondrousova win her first grand slam.”

One month before attending the tennis tournament in London, Chopra took to Instagram to shared snaps from her and Jonas’ vacation to Liverpool. The vacation also included Malti, who the couple welcomed in 2022 via surrogate, and Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra.

The Quantico star kept the caption of the post short and sweet, writing: “Magic…#family”

Weeks later, Chopra celebrated Father’s Day’s by sharing a photo of Jonas and their daughter. She also shared a sweet tribute to her husband in the caption of her Instagram post.

“He is your biggest champion,” she wrote. “He’ll be the loudest in the room when you win. His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on, Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he’s hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them.