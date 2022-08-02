Jump to content
Rebekah Vardy says she feels ‘let down by legal system’ in new interview

Vardy says in first interview she will insist until she is “blue in the face” that she did not leak stories

Connie Evans
Tuesday 02 August 2022 17:50
Rebekah Vardy say she feels 'let down' in first interview after Wagatha Christie trial

Rebekah Vardy has said she feels “let down by the legal system” in her first interview since losing the “Wagatha Christie” libel battle against Coleen Rooney.

The wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy appears to get emotional in a teaser clip released ahead of an interview with TalkTV.

Last week Vardy, 40, lost a libel battle against 36-year-old Rooney over a viral social media post, after a High Court judge found it was “substantially true”.

In her first interview since the ruling, a tearful Vardy sits down with TalkTV anchor Kate McCann to speak about the verdict.

The former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant looks towards McCann and says: “Oh come on, you can’t ask me that.”

Later in the preview clip, Vardy can be seen adamantly stating: “I will say that ’til I’m blue in the face. I did not do it.”

She also says: “I feel let down by a lot of people, a lot of things, but most importantly I feel let down by the legal system.”

Rebekah Vardy has sat down for an interview with TalkTV

(TalkTV)

In the October 2019 social media post, Rooney said she had carried out a months-long “sting operation” and accused Vardy of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.

The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney publicly claimed Vardy’s account was the source behind three stories in The Sun newspaper featuring fake details she had posted on her private Instagram stories.

Vardy denied leaking stories to the media and sued her fellow footballer’s wife for libel, while Rooney defended the claim on the basis her post was “substantially true”.

Both women attended a week-long trial at the High Court in London in May, which attracted a huge amount of press attention.

In a much-anticipated ruling on 29 July, Mrs Justice Steyn found in Rooney’s favour and dismissed the claim against her.

It is believed the total legal costs of the case will be in the region of £3 million, most of which will now be borne by Vardy.

As the teaser draws to a close, Vardy suddenly bows her head before looking back up with tears in her eyes.

Rebekah Vardy: Coleen and me airs on TalkTV on August 3 at 7pm.

