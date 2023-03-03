Rebel Wilson reveals why she was banned from Disneyland

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rebel Wilson has revealed why she was “officially” banned from Disneyland for 30 days.

The 43-year-old actor opened up about the incident during a recent appearance on The Daily Show with Hasan Minhaj, where she shared that the reason she got banned from the theme park was for breaking one its rules.

“I did get banned from Disneyland for 30 days because I took a photo inside a secret bathroom, which is illegal, at Disneyland,” Wilson explained. “And I got officially banned.”

However, the Senior Year star said the park didn’t hesitate to welcome her back after the ban, while admitting that the theme park also reached out to her about scheduling her ban so that it would fit into her schedule.

“They called me up and they said: ‘Rebel, what 30 days do you not want to come to Disneyland because you’re away filming a movie or something?’” she continued. “And I was like: ‘Oh June is fine.’”

As the audience laughed at Wilson’s story, Minhaj joked about how her experience at the park shows that she’s “a celebrity”.

“Like Disneyland has Met Gala rules where they’re like: ‘No photos here,’ and then you break,” he said. “And then they’re like: ‘Look, we have to punish you, but looking at your Google Calendar, what month works for you?’”

Regardless of the temporary ban, the Bridesmaids star went on to describe how much she loves Disneyland, as she joked about going to the park for “every important holiday and life event”. She also shared how she spent the night at the park during one of her birthdays.

“I did actually get to sleep inside Disneyland for my 40th birthday,” she said. “So I got to sleep overnight, and I got those little disability scooters and went around just by myself, like cruising around.”

In addition to her milestone birthday, Wilson recently got engaged to her partner, Ramona Agruma, at Disneyland. In an Instagram post last month, she shared two photos of her and her now-fiancée to announce the news, including one of Agruma wearing her engagement ring. The second picture showed the couple posing in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle at the park while surrounded by rose petals and wearing matching sweaters.

“We said YES!” Wilson wrote in the caption.“Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!”

During a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Wilson opened up about the proposal and described Disneyland as “the happiest proposal place on earth”. She noted that, before the event happened, she called Disney CEO Bob Iger to get permission to propose at the park.

“He’s the big, big boss and I thought: ‘Well, if he says yes, then it was meant to be, and I was meant to propose that day at Disneyland,’’’ she explained. “I had to get special permission to get a special area roped off and get the topiary trees in and, you know, I had a violinist playing like Disney classics, and it was very, really romantic.”

When announcing her relationship with Agruma on Instagram in June 2022, Wilson also made a Disney reference. In the caption of her post, she wrote: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

Months after revealing that she was in a relationship, Wilson announced the birth of her daughter, Royce Lillian, who she welcomed via surrogate.