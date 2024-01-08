Reese Witherspoon attends 2024 Golden Globes with her son as her date

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Reese Witherspoon brought a special date to the 2024 Golden Globes – her son.

The Morning Show actress arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on 7 January with her family by her side for this year’s 81st annual ceremony. Witherspoon, 47, brought her 20-year-old son, Deacon Reese Phillippe, who she shares with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe.

Though Witherspoon wasn’t nominated for a Golden Globe this year, her television drama, The Morning Show, was up for “best series.”

The Legally Blonde lead channelled old Hollywood glam on the red carpet, donning a black strapless gown with a large twisted pink bow detailing the neckline. Deacon matched her aesthetic in a classic achromatic tuxedo.

Both spoke to Variety’s Marc Malkin before the ceremony on the red carpet. Witherspoon introduced Malkin to Deacon as her “date” for the evening.

“This is my first Golden Globes, and really my first awards show,” Deacon confessed. “I’m very excited, thank you.”

Malkin asked how Deacon prepared for the occasion, and he proceeded to list what his mom told him.

“There’s two main things,” Deacon started. “Gum, hand santiser, and be nice to everyone.”

Witherspoon’s son also jokingly admitted he wasn’t sure whether he had a curfew for the night and that he was “just following” his mom.

“She’s the party animal, and so I’m gonna just try and keep up,” Deacon added.

Follow along with The Independent’s live coverage of the 81st annual Golden Globes here.