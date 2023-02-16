Rihanna responds to trolls who criticised her for calling her baby ‘fine’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rihanna has hit back at trolls who criticised her for calling her nine-month old baby “fine”.

The singer took to Instagram to share photos of her nine-month old, which were featured in a recent feature in British Vogue. For the cover of the magazine’s March issue, Rihanna posed on the beach with her partner, A$AP Rocky, as he held her hand and cradled their baby.

In her Instagram post, she shared two photos of her holding her baby and one of him in his crib. In the caption, she wrote: “My son so fine! Idc idc idc!”

Many Instagram users criticised the Fenty Beauty founder in the comments, claiming that it was “crazy” for her to call him “fine” and that it “wasn’t the right word” to describe a baby.

Pop culture Instagram account Neighborhood Talk also shared some of the comments on Rihanna’s post, which now appear to have been deleted.

One of the remarks read: “Who calls a baby fine?,” which prompted Rihanna to hit back and reply: “his mother!!!”

Another person wrote in a since deleted comment: “Fine!?...more like cute, adorable, he’s not a grown man…lol.”

Rihanna opted to reply to this comment, writing: “You just keep your lil cougar paws away from him and we good!”

When a third Instagram user asked: “Riri ik u did not just say ‘fine,’” the singer continued to defend herself and responded: “af [as f***].”

Multiple fans also defended the “Umbrella” singer and agreed with the remark she made about her son.

( badgalriri/Instagram)

“He is a very very fine lil king,” one wrote, while another added: “Bae -bae just sexy and baby boy giving face too!”

A third wrote:” If she says her Baby fine then he is! Y’all misinterpreting her comment is just wild to me. She should have called him “cute” like that’s not a synonym for fine or handsome.”

In her caption, Rihanna also subtly referred to her recent announcement that she’s pregnant with her second baby.

“How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue,” she wrote in the post.

When she spoke to Vogue about her second baby, she said that she’s not hoping for any specific gender and is open to having a “Girl, boy, whatever”

“Listen, I’m down for whatever. My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, she discussed her first nine months as a new mother and described it as “legendary”. She also confessed that she “really [doesn’t] remember” what her life was like before becoming a parent.

“You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…because it doesn’t matter,” the “Diamonds” singer said.