Rihanna addresses engagement rumours with a classic Rihanna response

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky sparked engagement rumours this week when the “Diamonds” singer was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

The expecting mother, who recently revealed that she is in her third trimester, was seen wearing the massive ring while baby clothes shopping in Los Angeles on Monday. Rihanna has worn the same ring on multiple fingers since she and the rapper started dating two years ago — in July 2021 while shooting a music video with A$AP Rocky in New York, and again in November when she was named national hero of Barbados.

However, Rihanna laughed off the rumours to paparazzi in Los Angeles on Tuesday, after being asked whether the two are actually engaged. “This old ring? You act like you ain’t never seen this ring,” the 34-year-old singer said.

The Fenty Beauty founder, 34, is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 33. Amidst her third trimester, Rihanna has been preparing for her baby’s arrival by shopping for baby clothes at Target, a popular US department store chain. During the shopping trip last week, Rihanna picked out onesies, socks, and a bright red dress that sent rumours flying that she is expecting a girl. Fans had mixed reactions to the pop star’s presence in Target, although many hailed it as a “relatable” moment.

Even though their baby has yet to arrive, Rihanna is already prepared to be “psycho” in order to protect her child. While celebrating the launch of Fenty Beauty in Ulta Beauty stores earlier this month, the singer explained that she resonates with Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Teresa Guidice because she “does not play about her kids.”

“She will flatten you about those kids,” Rihanna said in a conversation with Elle. “And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced they were expecting a baby on 31 January. The couple shared the news during an outing in New York City, where Rihanna wore a long pink puffer jacket that was unbuttoned to show off her growing stomach.