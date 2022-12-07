Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rod Stewart’s son Aiden was rushed to hospital in an ambulance after a suspected heart attack.

The musician revealed that his 11-year-old son had been playing a game of football when he collapsed.

The 77-year-old singer explained that his son had actually been having a panic attack.

“We thought my boy had a heart attack,” Stewart told FourFourTwo magazine.

“He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack,” he continued.

“The lad wanted to do well, pulled on the Hoops in Scotland for his dad.”

Stewart explained how another boy playing in the football match had also be rushed to hospital after being injured.

“Another boy fell backwards and banged his head – he’s still not back,” he said.

“In all of my days watching football, that’s the only time two ambulances had been called.”

Aiden is Stewart’s youngest child of eight children with five different women.

Stewart shares his youngest sons, Aiden and Alistair, 17 with English model Penny Lancaster-Stewart.

Rod had his first child, Sarah Streeter, 57, at age 17. He and Sarah’s mother, Susannah Boffey, made the decision to give her up for adoption at the time.

The news of Aiden’s hospital visit comes shortly after the musician announced the death of his brother Bob, just two months after the death of his eldest brother Don.

Stewart shared the news via social media on 30 November, writing: “It’s with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky.

“I’ve lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob, “irreplaceable buddies’.”