Brooklyn Beckham has offered his own tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, after his mother and father bid their own emotional farewells on social media.

An elaborate state funeral was held at Westminiter Abbey for the Queen on Monday (19 September). Her Majesty died aged 96 years at her Balmoral residence in Scotland on 8 September.

The former photographer-turned-social media chef is the latest celebrity to pay his respects to the late monarch, saying that he would be “forever grateful” for her service.

Posting on Instagram on Monday, he said: “There are no words to express my sadness at the loss of our esteemed Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen. Collectively, as a nation, we can only hope to show the world what she has shown us with her leadership and grace.

“It is our duty as the people of Great Britain to carry on her legacy within each of us, in all of our actions and how we live our lives. Amidst the sadness, we have to remember that this is also a time to celebrate all that she did for us. We will be forever grateful. Rest In Peace, Queen Elizabeth.”

The 23-year-old also shared a number of old photos of the late monarch alongside her beloved corgis.

His wife, actor and model Nicola Peltz, commented under his post with a line of red heart emojis, before resposting the photos he shared to her own Instagram Story.

Brooklyn posted his tribute just four hours after his father, David Beckham, shared a similarly emotional message for the Queen.

The former footballer said: “Our Queen is home...Today we said a final farewell to Her Majesty the Queen.

“This week the world has mourned the loss of a unique, inspirational and caring leader. People from all walks of life came together in their thousands to show gratitude for our beloved Queen.”

Beckham continued: “Alongside the incredible ceremony and tradition we have watched a loving family grieve for a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with dignity and dedication. Her legacy of service and devotion to duty will endure… Long live the King.”

His wife, former Spice Girls star and fashion designer Victoria, also paid tribute to the Queen on Monday.

She shared three photographs of the Queen; a portrait, one snap with her horses, and a third picture of the monarch with her corgis, in keeping with her son’s choices.

“I’ve spent the last week reflecting on the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and how she was a powerful source of inspiration not just for me, but for so many around the world,” Victoria wrote.

“The ultimate icon in every way and the epitome of elegance, she will live on in our hearts and minds forever. I offer my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family at this time, and we join them in mourning the loss of our beloved Sovereign.”