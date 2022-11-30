GMB viewers choose ‘nation’s favourite Christmas carol’ for royal service led by Princess of Wales
The carol will be performed at Kate Middleton’s carol service ‘Together at Christmas’ on Christmas Eve
Good Morning Britain viewers have been voting for the nation’s favourite Christmas carol, and a clear winner has emerged.
The winning carol was announced this morning after a Twitter poll received almost 25,000 votes.
Traditional carol “O Come, All Ye Faithful” won more than 40 per cent of the vote and will be the final song during the Princess of Wales’ festive service Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, broadcast on ITV this Christmas Eve.
“The Princess of Wales would like your help to choose the final carol for this year’s ‘Together at Christmas’ service at Westminster Abbey, broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve,” the tweet said. “Which is your favourite?”
The Princess of Wales will host the Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey for the second time this Christmas.
Last year, she was joined by her husband, the Prince of Wales, to celebrate the work of individuals and organisations who supported their communities during the pandemic.
The 2021 service included performances from the Westminster Abbey choir, Ellie Goulding, Scottish singer Tom Walker and Leona Lewis. It was supported by the Royal Foundation.
This year’s service will honour the Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September.
The Princess of Wales shared details about the forthcoming carol service this month via Instagram. The post included a hand-drawn invitation created by illustrator Aurelie Baudry Palmer featuring a pair of Corgis, in tribute to the late Queen.
“O Come, All Ye Faithful”, which will be the final carol sung during the service, was originally written in Latin. In modern English hymnals, the text is usually credited to composer John Francis Wade, whose name appears on the earliest printed versions.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies