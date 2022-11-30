Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Good Morning Britain viewers have been voting for the nation’s favourite Christmas carol, and a clear winner has emerged.

The winning carol was announced this morning after a Twitter poll received almost 25,000 votes.

Traditional carol “O Come, All Ye Faithful” won more than 40 per cent of the vote and will be the final song during the Princess of Wales’ festive service Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, broadcast on ITV this Christmas Eve.

“The Princess of Wales would like your help to choose the final carol for this year’s ‘Together at Christmas’ service at Westminster Abbey, broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve,” the tweet said. “Which is your favourite?”

The Princess of Wales will host the Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey for the second time this Christmas.

Last year, she was joined by her husband, the Prince of Wales, to celebrate the work of individuals and organisations who supported their communities during the pandemic.

The 2021 service included performances from the Westminster Abbey choir, Ellie Goulding, Scottish singer Tom Walker and Leona Lewis. It was supported by the Royal Foundation.

This year’s service will honour the Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September.

The Princess of Wales shared details about the forthcoming carol service this month via Instagram. The post included a hand-drawn invitation created by illustrator Aurelie Baudry Palmer featuring a pair of Corgis, in tribute to the late Queen.

“O Come, All Ye Faithful”, which will be the final carol sung during the service, was originally written in Latin. In modern English hymnals, the text is usually credited to composer John Francis Wade, whose name appears on the earliest printed versions.