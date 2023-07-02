Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, reportedly feels “very lucky to be alive” after undergoing surgery to treat breast cancer, following a routine mammogram.

Last week, a spokesman for Ferguson, 63, told The Independent the mastectomy had been successful and that the duchess was recuperating with her family.

He added: “She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening.”

Now, a friend of Ferguson has reportedly told the Mail on Sunday that the surgery lasted nearly eight hours and was “more involved than people think”.

“Today, the message she wants to get out is that she is very grateful to those who saved her and she feels very lucky to be alive,” the newspaper quoted its source as saying.

On behalf of Ferguson, the source thanked surgeons Christina Choy and Stuart James “who carried out the operation” and the entire medical team “who worked tirelessly to help her”.

As per the report, Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie has “all but moved in” to the Royal Lodge, where the duchess lives with Prince Andrew, to look after her mother.

The former couple’s older daughter Princess Beatrice is “constantly on the phone” with Ferguson, who she visits frequently.

A representative for the duchess declined to comment on the story.

In the latest episode of her podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, Ferguson urged listeners to get screened for breast cancer.

The episode was recorded one day prior to the duchess’ surgery at King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London.

She said: “Tomorrow I’m going in for a mastectomy. I want every single person who is listening to this podcast to go get checked, go get screened, and go do it.”

She also said preparing for the mastectomy has inspired a fresh outlook on her life.

Sarah, Duchess of York (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Archive)

“I’m taking this as a real gift to … change my life,” she explained. “I’m going to get super fit, super strong … and look at it straight on.”

Ferguson recently celebrated the birth of her new grandchild, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, the son of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Earlier this year, she also released her new Mills & Boon book, A Most Intriguing Lady, a historical romance whodunnit.

Ferguson married Andrew in 1986, and they separated six years later in 1992. However, they have remained close since their divorce was finalised in 1996, and continue to reside in the Royal Lodge in Windsor together.

During an appearance on Good Morning America in March, Ferguson said it’s been “really difficult” to watch the disgraced duke endure “withering public scrutiny”.

Andrew stepped down as a senior member of the royal family over his alleged ties to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

In an interview with The Independent, Ferguson spoke about her relationship with Andrew, adding “no one can break the York family”.