A new royal book has been pulled from shelves in the Netherlands after reportedly naming the member of the royal family who is said to have raised questions about the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie before he was born.

The Dutch translated version of Endgame, which was written by US-based British journalist Omid Scobie, has been “temporarily” withdrawn from bookshops.

In a statement on its website, publisher Xander Uitgevers said: “An error occurred in the Dutch translation and is currently being rectified.”

In an interview with Dutch TV channel RTL Boulevard, Mr Scobie said: “For me, I edited and wrote the English version, there has never been a version that I’ve produced that has names in it.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first made the claim a royal had asked about their skin colour when they were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in 2021, but refused to name the individual.

Endgame has caused controversy in the UK over several claims made about working royals, which includes the Princess of Wales being “cold” towards her sister-in-law.