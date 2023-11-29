Royal news - live: Racism row after Omid Scobie book ‘names racist’ in Endgame Dutch translation
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claimed a royal had questioned their son’s skin colour in 2021
A new royal book has been pulled from shelves in the Netherlands after reportedly naming the member of the royal family who is said to have raised questions about the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie before he was born.
The Dutch translated version of Endgame, which was written by US-based British journalist Omid Scobie, has been “temporarily” withdrawn from bookshops.
In a statement on its website, publisher Xander Uitgevers said: “An error occurred in the Dutch translation and is currently being rectified.”
In an interview with Dutch TV channel RTL Boulevard, Mr Scobie said: “For me, I edited and wrote the English version, there has never been a version that I’ve produced that has names in it.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first made the claim a royal had asked about their skin colour when they were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in 2021, but refused to name the individual.
Endgame has caused controversy in the UK over several claims made about working royals, which includes the Princess of Wales being “cold” towards her sister-in-law.
Second member of Royal Family ‘is named as racist’ in Omid Scobie’s book
Two royal family members appear to have been named as the “royal racists” in the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame, it was claimed today.
The translated version was dramatically pulled from shelves last night after naming the senior royal at the heart of a racism scandal involving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Dutch royal journalist Rick Evers, who has read the translated version, said on ITV’s Good Morning Britain that the first name was ‘very specific’, while the second one was ‘a little bit vague’.
Read the full article here
Second member of Royal Family ‘is named as racist’ in Omid Scobie’s book
Scobie previously claimed a ‘translation error’ led to the first name being included in the Dutch version of ‘Endgame’
Publisher says error occurred in Dutch translation
Xander Uitgevers, which has published the Dutch translated version Endgame, said on Tuesday it was “temporarily withdrawing” it from bookshops in the country.
It added in a statement on its website: “An error occurred in the Dutch translation and is currently being rectified.”
Omid Scobie Endgame review: ‘The real royal villain is William’
If you are in mourning as The Crown ends and wonder where to get your next fix of royal drama, Omid Scobie, the bestselling author of Finding Freedom, may have made your Christmas.
In his new book, Endgame, which chronicles a dysfunctional monarchy limping along, Scobie is here to dish up some fresh new riveting claims, including that King Charles III and Prince William are not as united as we might have believed, the Princess of Wales visibly shivers at the mere mention of Meghan’s name and (thanks to elocution lesson) now sounds posher than her husband – a prince who is cast as an irascible and controlling heir.
Scobie seals his reputation as a man on a mission: to expose a monarchy that, he believes, is rotting at its foundations.
Read The Independent’s full review of Scobie’s controversial book Endgame here
Omid Scobie Endgame review: ‘The real royal villain is William’
It’s the eagerly awaited inside story of royal rivalries at the heart of the House of Windsor, and Anna Pasternak, the first to review it, discovers that the author with unique access to Harry and Meghan is unafraid of burning bridges to reveal his truth about the state of the monarchy
Omid Scobie opens up on ‘upsetting’ revelation about Harry and William’s relationship
Omid Scobie opens up on ‘upsetting’ revelation about Harry and William’s relationship
Endgame author Omid Scobie has opened up about the “upsetting” revelation he says he found out about the Prince of Wales and Prince Harry while writing his book. The royal reporter told Good Morning America in an interview broadcast on Tuesday (28 November) that he wanted to examine Prince William’s relationship with the Duke of Sussex after the release of Harry’s book Spare. “Harry was talking about wanting those reconciliations with his family, those moments to sit down and find accountability... it was a little upsetting to discover that for neither of them, nothing has changed,” Scobie added.
Princess of Wales accused of being ‘cold’ in new royal book
The Princess of Wales is accused of being “cold” and ignoring the Duchess of Sussex’s “cries for help” in a controversial new book about the royal family.
Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame, which was published on Tuesday, asserts that the future of the monarchy is “in a crisis” and it is in a “fight for survival”.
The King’s relationship with his son, the Prince of Wales, is examined with a “source” making a scathing comment about the heir to the throne’s opinion of his father.
The source said: “William (doesn’t) think his father is competent enough, quite frankly. Though they share passions and interests, their style of leadership is completely different.”
In the book a “source” claims that Kate can be “cold if she doesn’t like someone” and the writer goes on to say: “This is a side of Kate that rarely gets written about.
“Advocating for mental health causes – the mental health of mothers, for that matter – but ignoring her own sister-in-law’s cries for help seemed out of character for someone the public knew as sweet and easy to get along with.”
Nine royal revelations from Omid Scobie’s scathing new book Endgame
The royal family is riven with ambition, suspicion and competition with the Prince and Princess of Wales at the heart of it all, according to an explosive new book about The Firm.
In Endgame, royal reporter and author Omid Scobie moves beyond Prince Harry to detail an alleged power struggle between King Charles and Prince William.
He explores the new king’s relationship with his disgraced brother Prince Andrew and examines why Kate is perfect in the mould of Britain’s future queen.
Read the full article from Maanya Sachdeva here
Nine royal revelations from Omid Scobie’s scathing new book Endgame
Finding Freedom author’s latest ‘insider’ book tackles Prince William’s ambitions and his relationship with father Charles
Omid Scobie denies ‘naming royal racist’ in Dutch Endgame translation as sales halted in Netherlands
Omid Scobie has denied naming the alleged “royal racist” in Endgame after an “error” in the Dutch version of his bombshell new book put a name to Meghan Markle’s allegations.
The royal reporter and author said that a “translation error” had led to a name featuring in the passage of the book, which had been shared with journalists in the Netherlands.
Appearing on Dutch chat show RTL Boulevard, he said: “The book is in several languages, and unfortunately I do not speak Dutch. But if there are translation errors, I’m sure the publishers will have it under control.
Read the full article here
Omid Scobie denies ‘naming alleged royal racist’ in Dutch translation of Endgame
Translated version in the Netherlands appeared to name person who allegedly expressed ‘concerns’ about colour of Prince Archie’s skin
Welcome to our live coverage
Welcome to our live coverage of the controversy around new royal book Endgame, which has been temporarily pulled from shelves in The Netherlands after reportedly naming a member of the royal family accused of making a racist remark.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies