Royal biographer behind Finding Freedom to release new book that will ‘have the world talking’
The title will be published in 2023
The author of Finding Freedom is preparing to release a new book he claims will “have the world talking”.
Omid Scobie, one of the writers behind the unauthorised biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has signed a deal for a new nonfiction book, HarperCollins has announced.
“The nonfiction title will focus on a new chapter of the royal story and featureunique insight, deep access and exclusive revelations that will once again have the world talking when released,” a statement said.
The book is set to be released in 2023, but no other details have yet been shared.
Scobie’s first title, which he co-authored with Carolyn Durand, was based on a series of interviews with unnamed sources who claimed to be closely affiliated with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and other members of the royal family.
Finding Freedom was first released in August 2020. A revised version with a new epilogue was published last year.
The Sussexes’ legal team previously said the couple did “not colloborate with [Scobie and Durant] on the book, nor were they interviewed for it, nor did they provide photographs to the authors for the book”.
The updated epilogue included details about how the Duke of Cambridge is alleged to have responded to Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.
According to sources, Prince William “was understood to be ‘furious’ that private family matters were being discussed in the public domain”.
The book also claimed that taking part in the interview felt “cathartic” for Meghan.
“All the things she had kept to herself or been too afraid to say [as a working member of the royal family] she felt safe to finally share. It was liberating,” a friend of Meghan’s allegedly told Scobie.
The epilogue also touched on Harry’s return to the UK in April 2021 to attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.
One source claimed Harry described the funeral as “surreal”, while another said his presence has “broken the ice” in terms of his relationship with the rest of the royal family and there had been “progress”.
