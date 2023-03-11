Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway has pointed out a factual inaccuracy in the statement issued by representatives for Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which announced the christening of their one-year-old daughter Lilibet.

On Wednesday (8 March), it was revealed that Meghan and Harry’s youngest child Princess Lilibet Diana was christened at their family home in Los Angeles on Friday (3 March).

The statement said: “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, 3 March by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”

During Thursday’s instalment of Good Morning Britain, however, host Garraway claimed that the statement contained a “factual inaccuracy”.

As she hosted Thursday’s show alongside Ben Shepherd, Garraway explained: “They put out a statement saying the Princess Lillibet was christened last Friday by the bishop of Los Angeles”.

She continued: “But actually in the statement, they called him the Archbishop of Los Angeles, which is factually inaccurate and you just think, gosh, someone who is so keen on accuracy and representation – it seems so unhelpful that things like that are wrong.”

“You worry that the Sussexes don’t particularly help themselves, don’t you?” she added.

Bishop John Harvey Taylor, who is the Seventh Bishop Diocesan of the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles, wrote in a blog post on the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles website: “On behalf of Presiding Bishop Michael B. Curry, and at the invitation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, I had the blessing of presiding as the sacrament of Holy Baptism was conferred on their daughter, Princess Lilibet Diana, on Friday, March 3 at their home in Montecito.”

The couple’s daughter Lilibet was christened at their home in California last week (Reuters)

He added: “Prince Harry and Meghan were gracious hosts to the congregation of family and friends who were present.”

It comes after a source reportedly told People that Meghan Markle, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, extended an invite to King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, but they were “not in attendance”.

The Independent has contacted Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace for comment.

According to the US publication, there were 20 to 30 guests at the intimate ceremony, including Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland and Lilibet’s godfather, Tyler Perry.

Also on Wednesday (8 March), it was revealed that Harry and Meghan’s children will officially be referred to as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Originally, Lilibet, one, and her older brother Archie, three, were not given HRH titles at birth due to their position in the line of succession. At the time of both of their births, they were the great-grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II.

Following the death of the Queen in September, Charles became King. As a result, Archie and Lilibet became the grandchildren of a monarch, which changed their royal roles.

It is understood the King was aware beforehand that the Sussexes intended to refer to their daughter as Princess Lili and that there had been correspondence about the matter.