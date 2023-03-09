Harry and Meghan news – latest: Sussexes’ daughter Lilibet Diana given royal title after LA christening
A source has claimed that Buckingham Palace will update the line of succession with new titles
Will Harry and Meghan attend King Charles’s coronation?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children will officially be referred to as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, it has been confirmed.
It comes after the couple christened their daughter Lilibet in a small ceremony in Montecito, California, last week.
A royal source told The Mirror: “As the duke and duchess have now confirmed this, the website will now be updated in due course.”
A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed the occasion and said that “Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday 3 March by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor.”
A source claimed that King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, were invited for the ceremony but were not in attendance.
It comes after the King is understood to have offered the keys to Frogmore Cottage to Andrew, who is said to be “resisting” any attempt to move him out of his current home, the Royal Lodge.
The King requested that Harry and Meghan vacate Frogmore Cottage, which they previously used as their UK residence. He may reportedly offer them a suite of rooms in Buckingham Palace that previously belonged to Andrew.
Questions over whether the couple will attend the King and Queen Consort’s coronation are still hanging over the occasion. A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan told The Times that that they have received “email correspondence” about the coronation, but no decision has been disclosed about whether they will accept the invitation or not.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s children will officially be referred to as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, it has been confirmed.
The confirmation comes after Lilibet was christened “Princess Lilibet Diana” at a ceremony in California on Friday (3 March).
“I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, 3 March by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor,” a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told The Mirror.
‘Holy oil’ used during King Charles coronation will no longer include ambergris from whale intestines
The oil used to anoint the King and Queen Consort Camilla in the coronation on 6 May will be cruelty-free.
This part of the ceremony is said to be one of the most sacred of the day’s rituals but will reflect modern anti-animal cruelty sentiments, according to a statement published by Buckingham Palace.
Previous versions of the “holy oil” have included civet oil, from the glands of small mammals, and ambergris from the intestines of whales.
This oil was used at the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 and is based on a formula that has been used for hundreds of years.
The altered formula for the holy oil for King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s coronation reflects concerns about animal cruelty and the need to protect wildlife.
King Charles III and the Prince of Wales were reportedly not in attendance at the christening of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter, Lilibet Diana.
People reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex held a christening for the 21-month-year-old last Friday (3 March) in an intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito, California.
The source reportedly told the publication that Meghan Markle, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, extended an invite to King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, but they were “not in attendance”.
William and Kate would prefer Andrew as neighbour over Harry and Meghan, claims royal commentator
A royal commentator has said that the Prince and Princess of Wales would rather have Prince Andrew as their neighbour over Prince Harry and Meghan.
It comes after reports last week revealed King Charles III evicted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, and reportedly offered the keys to his disgraced brother Prince Andrew.
But reports also suggest that he is set to extend an “olive branch” and offer a suite in Buckingham Palace to Harry and Meghan Markle.
In response to the news that the Sussexes could be staying in Buckingham Palace, just 10 minutes away from Kensington Palace where the Prince and Princess and Wales live, English journalist and royal commentator Jennie Bond said that William and Kate would prefer Andrew as their neighbour over Harry and Meghan.
“They [Prince and Princess of Wales] will be absolutely supportive of Charles’ decision. They probably don’t want Harry and Meghan as their near neighbours,” Bond told OK! Magazine.
Sarah Ferguson ‘has not received invite’ to King Charles’ coronation
Sarah Ferguson has revealed that she has not yet been invited to King Charles III’s coronation.
During an event in New York City on Monday (6 March) to promote her new romance novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife told host Glamour magazine editor Samantha Barry about her relationship with the royal family.
Ferguson and the Duke of York wed in 1986. They split in 1992 but have remained close in the decades since.
The novel, set in the Victorian period, is about a Duke’s daughter who solves crimes in the inner circles of high society.
Speaking at the event, Ferguson quipped that her attendance at the King’s coronation on 6 May was “TBD”, which means “to be decided”.
“The invitations haven’t gone out yet. Have they?” she asked, reports MailOnline.
King Charles ‘to offer Harry and Meghan new home’ after Frogmore Cottage eviction
King Charles III could offer the Duke and Duchess of Sussex an apartment in Buckingham Palace as their UK residence when they visit the country, it has been reported.
The monarch requested that the couple vacate their previous UK home, Frogmore Cottage, and is understood to have offered the keys to his brother, the disgraced Duke of York.
But reports that he is set to extend an “olive branch” as he may offer the suite of rooms that the King may offer to Harry and Meghan Markle previously belonged to Prince Andrew.
The Mail on Sunday quoted a source as saying: “His Majesty is furious [with Harry], as is [Prince] William. But the King is not a bad man. He has no wish to see his brother Andrew homeless or penniless. Nor does he wish to deprive the Sussexes of a base in the UK.
“London is a better fit. The Sussexes have always wanted rooms at Buckingham Palace. They could have Andrew’s old rooms there, which are currently being vacated.”
Earlier this year, the King reportedly told Andrew he could no longer use his suite of rooms at the palace.
My colleague Kate Ng has the full report here.
Prince Harry reveals how lack of physical affection throughout childhood impacts how he raises his children
Prince Harry has said that thee lack of physical affection he received as a child has affected him as a father today.
On Saturday, the Duke of Sussex discussed his four-year-old son, Archie, and one-year-old daughter, Lilibet, whom he shares with wife Meghan Markle, during a live streamed conversation with Dr Gabor Maté. The conversation centred on mental health awareness and personal healing.
During the conversation, Maté pointed out that in Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare, he wrote about the lack of hugs he received from members of the royal family. When asked how this family dynamic has impacted his parenting skills, the duke said it encouraged him be more affectionate with his children.
“It leaves me in the position now, as a father of two kids of my own, to make sure that I smother them with love and affection,” he said.
King Charles III could offer the Duke and Duchess of Sussex an apartment in Buckingham Palace as their UK residence when they visit the country, it has been reported.
The suite of rooms that the King may offer to Harry and Meghan Markle previously belonged to Prince Andrew.
