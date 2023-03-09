Vacating Frogmore Cottage a ‘blow’ and ‘shock’ to Harry and Meghan, source claims

King Charles III’s request to vacate Frogmore Cottage came as a “blow” and a “shock” to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a source has claimed.

It’s believed the keys to the property have been offered to Prince Andrew.

“King Charles maintains the royal family regaining Frogmore Cottage is being done for practical purposes, the official line will be that the Sussexes are so rarely in the home and that it needs to be maintained by a full-time resident,” a source told Us Weekly.

“The word is that this is both a blow and a shock to them”.

