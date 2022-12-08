Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary series has landed on Netflix, with the first three episodes now available to view.

The series, titled Harry & Meghan, is expected to rock the royal family, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle vowing to tell “the whole truth” about the “other side” of their story.

The couple, who stepped down as senior royals in 2020, give intimate interviews in the series alongside “family and friends who’ve never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship before”.

Viewers will be able to watch the first volume from 8am GMT on Thursday (8 December). The second volume, containing the last three episodes of the series, will be released on 15 December.

In the full trailer for the series, which was released on 5 December, Harry is heard suggesting that there were stories “planted” against Meghan during their time as senior members of the royal institution.

“There’s a hierarchy of the family,” he says in the trailer. “You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.”

Harry – who released an Apple TV series about mental health last year – added: “I was terrified. I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

The series is described by Netflix as an “in-depth documentary” in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “share the other side of their high-profile love story”.

Harry & Meghan has been directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Liz Garbus, who has worked on a number of documentaries about public figures, including Marilyn Monroe, Bobby Fischer, and Nina Simone.