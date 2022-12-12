Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix has released a new trailer for the final three episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s docuseries, Harry and Meghan.

In the teaser for volume two of their documentary, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a sweet family photo of their two children: Archie Harrison, three, and Lilibet “Lili” Diana, one.

The black and white image shows Lili sitting on Prince Harry’s shoulders while dressed in a white floral dress and matching hair bow. Meghan, walking alongside Harry, is seen looking up at her daughter as she holds a dapper Archie in her arms.

The trailer also showed many unseen videos of the couple’s newfound life in Montecito, California, where Harry and Meghan relocated after stepping down as senior members of the royal family in 2020. In one clip, Harry once again holds his son on his shoulders as he kicks a soccer ball in the backyard with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

One video sees a bundled-up Archie running around a corn maze, while another shows baby Lili taking her first steps with help from her mother.

Although Prince Harry and Meghan have largely kept their children out of the spotlight, the first three episodes of Harry and Meghan did share some never-before-seen clips of their children as well. In one sweet moment, baby Archie is seen babbling at a glamorous black and white photo of Princess Diana, as Meghan tells her son: “That’s your Grandma Diana.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share unseen family photo (Netflix/YouTube)

The first three episodes of Harry and Meghan were released on Thursday 8 December, followed by the final three on 15 December. Part one of the couple’s Netflix documentary focused on their early romance and Meghan’s experiences with racism in the UK leading up to their 2018 wedding.

The trailer for the second half of the docuseries points to issues between Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William.

“They were happy to lie to protect my brother,” Harry says in the teaser. “They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

Meanwhile, Meghan says in voiceover: “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves; I was being fed to the wolves.”

The trailer ends with Prince Harry telling the interviewer: “I’ve always felt that this was a fight worth fighting for.”

Volume two will be released on Thursday 15 December at midnight PST, 3am EST and 8am GMT.