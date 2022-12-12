The Duke of Sussex speaks about “institutional gaslighting” in a new trailer for his bombshell Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.

In the teaser, Meghan also explained her feeling of “being fed to the wolves” ahead of the couple’s decision to relocate to the US.

“They were happy to lie to protect my brother, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us,” Harry says, explaining why they stepped down from royal duties.

Footage also shows the royals on their “freedom flight” from the UK.

