The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing photo editing accusations as it emerged their pregnancy snap was doctored.

A large willow tree was placed into an official portrait of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, according to the photographer behind the black-and-white snap.

After Kate Middleton’s public photo editing faux-pas has put the royals in the spotlight, other photographs shared by the family are being scrutinised.

Harry and Meghan shared a scenic photograph showing Meghan’s head romantically rested in Harry’s lap against a meadow backdrop when they announced the pregnancy of their daughter Lilibet on Valentine’s Day 2021.

Unknown sources in Page Six, an American tabloid site, claimed Meghan “would never make that mistake’” and that the Sussexes would “have been annihilated” if they handed out edited photographs of themselves.

The apparent editing has therefore welcomed some criticism as Angela Levin, Prince Harry’s biographer accused the Sussexes’ camp of being “huge hypocrites”.

She told the publication: “A tree was doctored in their photograph to create a special backdrop so how dare their camp say anything about Catherine’s?”

There is no suggestion Meghan nor Harry edited their own shot.

Misan Harriman, a photographer and close friend of Meghan’s took the orchestrated black-and-white picture in their Californian garden, he later shared how he took the picture thousands of miles away from London using special technology on his iPad, which allowed him to instruct the couple’s posing and remotely press the shutter.

In 2022, he was asked during an appearance on BBC Radio 3 podcast Private Passions about the photograph to mark the pregnancy.

The edited photograph the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared on Mother’ Day (Prince of Wales )

He told the show: “It’s amazing what you can do with technology.”

When the presenter asked the photographer if they were under a willow tree - he admitted they were lying outside in a meadow.

Mr Harriman said: “They were lost in their love, at home, in their garden, comfortable, celebrating new joy.

In a separate interview he told Vogue: “With the tree of life behind them and the garden representing fertility, life and moving forward, they didn’t need any direction, because they are, and always have been, waltzing through life together as absolute soulmates.“

“When you see people who have the connection that they have, it’s like reading the pages of a book.”