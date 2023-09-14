Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

J Crew has updated the description for the “sweater-blazer” Meghan Markle wore at the Invictus Games, after her appearance caused the retailer’s website to crash.

The Duchess of Sussex joined Prince Harry for the ongoing paralympics-style sporting tournament for veterans in Dusseldorf, Germany on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the couple arrived at the Merkur Spiel-Arena for a wheelchair basketball match between Australia and Ukraine, before meeting members of the Nigerian and American contingents at the arena.

The 42-year-old opted to style a pair of linen shorts and black tank top, with dainty gold jewellery, Chanel flats, and the oversized J Crew sweater-blazer for her first official appearance, as fans praised the effortlessly chic look online.

Shortly after Meghan’s appearance at the event, the J Crew website went down. The fashion brand confirmed the site was down and cited the reason as “planned maintenance”.

Fans have now spotted that the website is promoting the ivory and navy “Tipped Sweater Blazer”, which retails for £221, as “the perfect polished layer for the office, coffee dates…and sporting events”, apparently to reflect the duchess’ outing at the games. The description previously ran without the “sporting events” suggestion.

Meghan was also seen wearing a J Crew black sweatervest the same day, completing the monochrome look with a pair of smart black trousers and pumps. She later changed into £633 Hermes sneakers, which are currently out of stock.

J Crew’s subtle nod to Meghan Markle’s Invictus Games appearance (Instagram/@jcrew)

Social media users hailed Meghan’s sartorial influence after J Crew’s website crashed, as one person listed other accessories and items of clothing that quickly sold out after the duchess was seen wearing them.

In addition to the grey-and-white Hermes shoes, these also include the black, pleated midi Banana Republic dress she wore for her first speech at the championship, when she apologised for being “late to the party” due to getting the couple’s children, Archie and Lilibet settled at their home in Montecito, California.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Addressing a crowd of 1,600 competitors, friends, and family present at the “amazing event”, she said: “It’s so special to be here and I’m sorry I’m a little late for the party.

“I had to spend a little more time getting our little ones settled at home and get them to drop off.

“Three milkshakes and a school drop-off and I just landed a couple of hours ago, and I am thrilled that the first event I can do for Invictus is here with all of you,” she continued. “It’s amazing and I hear it has got off to a good start so far.”

A total of 550 sick, wounded and injured former and current military personnel from 22 countries, including Colombia, Israel and Nigeria, are participating in the Invictus Games this year.

Harry came up with the idea for the tournament after a trip to the US where he attended the department of defence’s Warrior Games. He said the experience showed him how sport can help the rehabilitation of injured and sick military personnel, and launched the paralympics-style event in 2014.