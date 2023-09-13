How to buy Meghan Markle’s high street outfit that broke the internet

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether it’s a laidback striped shirt, a Soho House candle or a lash lengthening serum, if Meghan Markle plumps for something, the world wants it. Case in point: a sweater blazer the Duchess of Sussex wore today (13 September) to a game of wheelchair basketball at the Invictus Games in Germany.

Hailing from the cool-girl American label JCrew, the off-white piece is elevated by black contrast trims and gold buttons. The picture of polished chic, Meghan’s appearance in the blazer almost immediately caused the site to crash (naturally).

Luckily for those wanting to get their hands on the Duchess’s transitional piece, JCrew’s website is back up and running (for us at least!), with the blazer still available in sizes XS-2XL.

Styling with a similarly preppy pair of Bermuda-style pleated shorts from Staud, the entire look adds up to a palatable £252. If you’re looking to replicate Meghan Markle’s transitional style, here’s where to find the JCrew sweater blazer and staple Staud Shorts (you’re welcome).

J Crew Giselle V-neck sweater blazer with contrast trim: £177, Jcrew.com

(J Crew)

A blazer is a wardrobe must-have – and Meghan Markle has just introduced us to a design that we didn’t know we needed. The cardigan hybrid offers a chic way to wear knitwear, and the oversized cut is the silhouette this season. Featuring deep pockets and gold hardware, it’s bound to elevate even the dowdiest of outfits. If you’re unsure how to style it, the options are endless. Take inspiration from Meghan’s outfit and pair it with a cream pair of tailored shorts (more on those later), or wear with wide leg jeans and a crisp white tee. Owing to the number of people trying to get their hands on Meghan’s signature piece, the J Crew website did crash, but give it a moment and it’ll appear.

Buy now

Staud luisa oat milk shorts: Was £141.35, now £75.52, Staud-uk.com

(Staud)

While it may feel like the time to opt for colder weather gear, Meghan Markle’s shorts will make for a lovely addition to your wardrobe. Staud specialises in timeless, classic designs that you’ll want to wear on repeat – and this pair of shorts is no different. With a tailored fit, they can be dressed up or down. Even better, they’re reduced by nearly 50 per cent.

Buy now

