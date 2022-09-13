Sir Jackie Stewart: ‘The Queen liked to drive with speed’
Formula One legend said the Queen was a ‘wonderful driver’
Sir Jackie Stewart has said the Queen was an “exceptional person” and a “wonderful driver”.
The Formula One legend, who had a close friendship with Her Majesty, recalled the first time he was a passenger in a car she was driving.
Speaking to Good Morning Britain hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard on Tuesday morning (13 September), Stewart, 83, said he had the “privilege to drive” with the Queen “a number of times”.
He added that, following a BBQ with the Queen – “Her Majesty loved barbeques” – after he had just won his last world championships, he asked her if she would like him to drive.
“‘Certainly not,’ she said. ‘You can be my navigator.’ And she put me in the passenger seat,” Stewart recalled.
“That was my first experience of her skills as a driver,” he added.
When asked whether the Queen, who died on 8 September aged 96, liked to drive with speed, Stewart said: “She liked to drive with speed when the time was right but she was a very careful driver.”
Stewart added that Anne, the Princess Royal is also a “really good driver” and that he thinks it must “run in the family”.
Stewart’s relationship with the Queen and Anne began when he was named as BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 1973, two years after Anne won the same category.
“She just was a wonderful companion to have,” Stewart said of the Queen, who attended his 80th birthday and met his grandchildren. “I’ve felt more loss in these last few days that I have in any other circumstances.
“We realise how important it is to have a monarchy at this time.”
Follow the latest updates following the death of Queen Elizabeth II here
